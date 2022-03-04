Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.230 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.43.

SUI traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,199. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

