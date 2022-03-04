Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

