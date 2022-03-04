Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.79 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

