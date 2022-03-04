Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

