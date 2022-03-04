Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.05. 8,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

