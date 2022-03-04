Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 802,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,426,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

