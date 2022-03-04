Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Origin Bancorp worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $43.65. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,980. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Origin Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

