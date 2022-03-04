Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.37 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $176.22 or 0.00450782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

