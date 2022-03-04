STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,398. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.