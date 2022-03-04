Stonnington Group LLC Has $31.10 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 741.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.92. 18,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.10 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

