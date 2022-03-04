Stonnington Group LLC Buys 51,226 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 561.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.19. 728,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432,567. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

