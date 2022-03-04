StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 76.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. 27,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,724. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneCastle Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating ) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of StoneCastle Financial worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

