StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
