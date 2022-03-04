StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

