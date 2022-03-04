StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coffee by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

