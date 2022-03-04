StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ATTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
NYSE ATTO opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $374.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
