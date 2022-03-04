StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE ATTO opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $374.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

