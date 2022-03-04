StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of WRN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.83.
Western Copper & Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
