StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.83.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

