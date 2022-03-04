StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

