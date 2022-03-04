StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

