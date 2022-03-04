StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.