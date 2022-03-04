Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,590 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the typical daily volume of 309 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

TPIC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 596,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

