Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $32.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,279 shares of company stock worth $5,075,843 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,720,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,671,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

