Stifel Nicolaus Increases Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $26.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

