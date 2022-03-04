Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $118.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $200.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $2,018,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.