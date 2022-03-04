Steven W. Adam Sells 4,804 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SBOW stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
