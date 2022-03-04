Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($29.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $5,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN traded down €0.54 ($0.61) on Friday, reaching €17.66 ($19.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.31. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($32.79).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

