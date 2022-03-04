stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.07 or 0.06557159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

