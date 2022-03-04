Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 23,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 264,376 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $20.28.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

