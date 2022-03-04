Stephen P. Griggs Buys 32,342 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

