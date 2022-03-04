Step Finance Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $747,865.89 and approximately $12.32 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

