Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stem were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $34,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $414,850. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

