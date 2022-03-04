State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,357 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.51. 162,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,180. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average of $186.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

