State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 30.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

