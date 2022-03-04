State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Synopsys by 11.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $304.14. 12,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.