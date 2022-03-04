Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,881. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

