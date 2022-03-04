Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $478.38.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

