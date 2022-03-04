Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $478.38.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

