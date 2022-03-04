Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after buying an additional 154,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

