Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 21,070 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

