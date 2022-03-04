Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $638,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $654.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

