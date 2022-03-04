Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,142 shares of company stock worth $18,600,770. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $584.23 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

