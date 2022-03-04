Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 10,271 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

