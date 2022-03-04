Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Square’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.22.
NYSE:SQ opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
