Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Square’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.22.

NYSE:SQ opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

