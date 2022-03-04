SpreadCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $17,576.80 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

