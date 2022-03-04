Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $185.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 131,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,181. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.