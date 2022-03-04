Spin Master Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.18.

TSE:TOY opened at C$44.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.46. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$34.15 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

