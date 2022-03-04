SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,826. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.