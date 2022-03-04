SpartanNash Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,933% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 601,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,089. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

