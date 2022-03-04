SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.