Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SPSAF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.62. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($251.69) to €228.00 ($256.18) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

