Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SPSAF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.62. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($251.69) to €228.00 ($256.18) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

