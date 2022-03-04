SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWI. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

