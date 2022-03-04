Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 215,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $74.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

